Synamedia debuts Iris, a new addressable advertising platform

Synamedia is introducing Iris, a new addressable advertising solution aimed at pay TV operators and broadcasters along with OTT and hybrid service providers.

Iris supports unified campaign management, delivery, and measurement to multiple screens across apps and live, linear and catch-up services. Synamedia said this will simplify the execution for service providers and broadcasters, helping them to merchandise their inventory more efficiently while also minimizing operational costs. The company said Iris is using both in-house and third-party data.

“With Iris, the TV industry can finally combat the erosion of ad revenues to digital platforms and achieve its long-held ambition of generating new income from advanced TV advertising. Our end-to-end solution with its unified campaign management capability makes it easy for customers to drive new revenues from their inventory – even over more challenging one-way and hybrid networks – and offer established and new advertisers an alternative to the increasingly wild west world of online advertising,” said Scott Kewley, vice president of advanced advertising and data at Synamedia, in a statement.

The Iris launch follows Synamedia’s targeted advertising work with partners including Sky. The company helped Sky build AdSmart, its targeted advertising service that only plays marketers’ ads when their selected audience is watching television.

Synamedia’s addressable advertising developments are coming shortly after the company set a new deal with Amazon Web Service's public cloud to accelerate the adoption of cloud TV services worldwide. Operators already using Synamedia's Infinite cloud TV platform on AWS include Astro in Malaysia and E-Vision, a subsidiary of Etisalat Group, which recently launched a multi-country, multi-tenant OTT service.

"AWS is becoming increasingly important as more of our customers choose our end-to-end cloud TV solutions running on the AWS cloud platform, to reap the benefits of greater flexibility, instant scalability and reliability," said Synamedia CTO Nick Thexton in a statement. "As traditional pay TV providers add IP services and transform their businesses, they need partners with proven experience in delivering broadcast-quality video to any device. Leaders in our respective fields, together we offer customers a level of expertise that is second to none."