TDS picks Android TV box from Evolution Digital for IPTV

TDS Telecom plans to deploy Evolution Digital’s eSTREAM 4K Android TV set-top box across its footprint in North America.

Evolution Digital said the eSTREAM 4K offers integration with various third-party applications and the voice-enabled remote control with TDS' managed TiVo application. The company confirmed its Android TV box will the cloud-based TDS TV+ video service, which included TiVo’s interface/middleware.

In addition to the Android TV box, TDS will use Evolution Digital's eDM SaaS cloud-based solution for management, monitoring, control, diagnostics and analytics tools. The operator will also use eDM's advanced application (APK) software update capabilities for middleware-specific upgrades that do not require a full Android TV build and recertification.

RELATED: TDS begins rollout of new Android TV-based video service

"As the popularity of streaming 4K UHD content, online gaming and other services continues to grow, customer premise equipment has increasingly had a larger role in meeting the consumer requirements for connected media experiences,” said Marc Cohen, executive vice president of marketing and sales at Evolution Digital. “Our Android TV offering, coupled with eDM, facilitate both enhanced customer satisfaction and streamlined OPEX, as operators like TDS can now avoid time and money spent towards truck rolls, equipment replacement and blind, reactive troubleshooting."

"We are excited to work with Evolution Digital to provide our customers with the best products and innovative solutions to deliver a new way of enjoying their favorite video content," said TDS Chief Technology Officer Ken Paker in a statement. "We are confident in Evolution Digital's experience in the development of its 4K Ultra-HD Android TV set-top, and we look forward to expanding our footprint through the proven combination of Evolution Digital hardware with TiVo middleware."

TDS joins a list of providers including Liberty Latin America, Blue Stream, Cincinnati Bell, Grande, Metronet, RCN, Midco, Blue Ridge and Service Electric Cablevision who have already begun deploying Evolution Digital’s Android TV solution.

TDS began rolling out TDS TV+ nationwide last year across its footprint for consumers in 31 U.S. states. In 2019, the company said that it had picked the Arris VIP6102W UHD IP set-top box to support the service.