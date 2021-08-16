TV Data Initiative taps NBCU, Roku execs for advisory group

The TV Data Initiative—which was founded earlier this year by Dish Media, Blockgraph and others—has assembled an advisory group with experts from NBCU, Discovery, Roku and more.

The advisory group will be tasked with supporting the Initiative by providing insights, views and perspectives about the challenges and opportunities for the advanced TV advertising market. The TV Data Initiative in the coming months plans to begin publishing interviews and emerging findings from its research and analysis that will feature members of the Initiative and the advisory group.

“Advanced data targeting has been gaining momentum within the industry and we have been experiencing a great deal of success in the area,” said Jim Keller, executive vice president of digital ad sales and advanced advertising at Discovery, Inc., in a statement. “As the market continues to grow, it is critical that the industry continues to work together to future proof the premium video business. As thought leaders in this space, we believe the open dialogue that the TV Data Initiative supports is necessary for the industry to meaningfully progress.”

The full advisory group includes:

Lisa Giacosa, President, Spark Foundry

David Campanelli, EVP, Chief Investment Officer, Horizon Media

Atin Kulkarni, Head - Global Marketing Science/Tech & Store Analytics, PepsiCo

Jen Soch, Executive Director, Specialty Channels, GroupM

Cara Lewis, EVP, Head of US Investment, Dentsu

Arthur Orduna, previously Chief Innovation Officer, Avis Budget Group

Allyson Witherspoon, Chief Marketing Officer, Nissan USA

Marissa Jimenez, Managing Director, Finecast USA

Nathalie Bordes, EVP Measurement for Marketers at the ANA

Andrew Ward, President, Ampersand

Kelly Abcarian, EVP of Measurement and Impact, NBCUniversal Media

Dan Callahan, Senior Vice President, Data Strategy and Sales Innovation, Fox Corporation

Jim Keller, Executive Vice President, Digital Ad Sales and Advanced Advertising at Discovery Inc

Jesse Redniss, previously EVP of Data Strategy & Product Innovation at Warner Media

Beth Logan, Senior Director Data Science, Roku

Claudio Marcus, VP of Advertising Strategy, Comcast

Denise Colella, previously SVP of Advanced Advertising Products and Strategy, NBCUniversal

Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi

Reed Barker, Head of Advertising, Philo

Ieuan Jolly, Partner & Co-Chair: Data Solutions, Linklaters

Amy Yeung, General Counsel, Chief Privacy Officer, Lotame

Kyle Antoian, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Epsilon

Jane Clarke, CEO and MD, Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM)

“We’re delighted to welcome an incredible group of experienced industry executives and data experts to our Expert Advisory Group, as we go about our work,” said Jon Watts, project director of the Initiative, in a statement. “The group has decades of experience, working at the highest levels of the US industry, and will play an invaluable role in supporting our deliberations. The EAG will be able to provide us with insights into the data opportunities that advertisers are keen to address, the data strategies and capabilities of major agencies, and the steps that leading networks, MVPDs and programmers are taking to support advertisers with data-enabled TV ad buys.”