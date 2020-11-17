Vewd debuts streaming video platform for connected cars

Vewd is rolling out Vewd for Automotive, a white-label cloud-based service for streaming entertainment available to car manufacturers and automotive infotainment platforms.

Vewd for Automotive, designed for head units and rear seat infotainment displays, features a software client that supports global content provider services and a cloud back-office that provides management capabilities and data insights. Vewd said the platform is already pre-integrated with some embedded car platforms and that it’s available for license to car manufacturers, automotive silicon vendors and infotainment platforms.

Vewd for Automotive, available for both Android and Linux platforms, runs on a HTML5 engine packaged with a media player. The company is offering content APIs for app integration and content licensing and rights clearance, content certification and a UI framework for car manufacturers.

“Consumers today demand that their favorite streaming services be made available on every screen they spend significant time with. Vewd solves that challenge for the car, transforming the head unit and rear seat infotainment displays into entertainment hubs,” said Vewd CEO Aneesh Rajaram in a statement. “By combining our existing automotive expertise with over 10 million Vewd-enabled cars on roads worldwide and our market-leading connected TV expertise with over 300 million Vewd-enabled devices in total, Vewd delivers a no-compromise content experience that delights consumers.”

Vewd for Automotive adds the work the company has already been doing with Vewd Core in cars from manufacturers. The company said that there are 10 million Vewd-enabled cars on the road already from car makers including Volkswagen and Mazda.

Media giants like WarnerMedia and automakers like Tesla are working on bringing more streaming entertainment to cars as PwC predicts the in-car connected services space will grow to $81 billion in annual revenue by 2030.