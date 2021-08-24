Viamedia’s QTT ad marketplace launches with A+E, Fox and more onboard

Viamedia’s QTT, a video platform for digital and TV advertising technologies, today launched its marketplace with partners including A+E Networks and Fox.

QTT Marketplace is described as an open platform for advertisers and agencies accustomed to digital to access local and national television inventory and for television inventory owners to tap more directly into the digital ad pool.

“The last mile to activate linear TV advertising through existing digital platforms is finally here,” said John Piccone, president of QTT, in a statement. “Buyers and sellers can now take advantage of their investments in data-driven audience planning tools by activating at scale through QTT’s seamless translation platform. As a result, we now have an array of partners offering premium television inventory through demand- and sell-side platforms to connect them directly with traditional and new digital advertisers.”

Magnite is the first sell-side advertising platform (SSP) integrated with QTT. The company developed its own solution that works along with QTT’s technology to expose linear inventory programmatically to buyers based on existing TV measurement currencies. Since digital attributes such as Video Ad Serving Template (VAST)-based impression pixels aren't available on linear platforms, Magnite’s methodology captures and reports ratings based upon viewing windows agreed to by media owners and marketers.

The QTT Marketplace launch follows the completion of a family of QTT patents for the integration of cross-device digital and linear television advertising ecosystems. The company called the platform an extension of software developed to allow agencies and media buyers to see the linear ad packages – including rates, scheduling and number of spots -- made available by QTT licensees including MVPDs, broadcast television stations and broadcast and cable networks.

“A+E Networks has been on the forefront in building scalable demand-side partnerships,” said Ethan Heftman, senior vice president of advanced advertising and digital sales at A+E Networks, in a statement. “QTT and its Marketplace are a one-two punch that automates access to new demand while ensuring control over our pricing and inventory.”

“At Fox, we continue to find ways to better serve our clients and look for solutions to drive incremental yield while reducing the workflow efforts to leverage our advanced TV technologies,” said Dan Callahan, senior vice president of data strategy and sales innovation for Fox, in a statement. “Earlier this year, we partnered with Operative to move all linear sales to a single cloud system and, in turn, this allowed a seamless partnership with QTT to connect specific cable network linear avails to digital ad platforms.”