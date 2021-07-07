Viamedia’s QTT makes more progress on cable TV, digital ad integration

QTT, an ad-tech division within Viamedia, was just awarded its third U.S. patent, marking another step toward its integration of digital and linear television advertising marketplaces.

The new patent—named “Integrating Digital Advertising with Cable TV Network and Broadcast Advertising”—joins the company’s portfolio that already includes “Cross-Channel Digital and IoT Advertising Triggered by Cable TV Cue Message” (which was awarded in May 2021) and its first patent (awarded last year), which is designed to let MVPDs connect to digital-first advertisers via demand-side and supply-side ad platforms (DSPs and SSPs).

“Local and national television inventory suppliers own the lion’s share of premium, fraud-free video advertising inventory. But digital-only advertisers have not been able to access this premium inventory through the demand-side platforms where they currently purchase all other digital media,” said John Piccone, president of QTT, in a statement. “There are many more digital advertisers than TV advertisers and this development allows all of those digital advertisers to access TV inventory and to avail themselves of brand-safe options that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their budgets.”

RELATED: Viamedia scores patent for QTT, its cable TV programmatic ad platform

“This completes the last mile that has been missing from previous efforts to connect the largest pool of premium video advertising inventory to DSPs and SSPs -- while giving inventory owners control of the process,” said Randy Lykes, CTO of QTT parent Viamedia, and who is named on the patent. “QTT solves this by making advertising standards interoperable.”

The new patent enables connection to broadcast and cable programmers and their ad inventory, increasing digital-first advertisers’ access to local linear TV inventory from 2 minutes per hour, as enabled by last year’s patent, to 15 minutes per hour nationally.

“We always knew that advertisers and their agencies would want the option to buy both national and local linear inventory through their DSPs,” Piccone said. “Working with leading SSP and DSP partners, we have now made this a reality both as a product that is currently available as well as part of QTT‘s intellectual property strategy.”