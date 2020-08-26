Viamedia scores patent for QTT, its cable TV programmatic ad platform

Viamedia, a local ad management company, said it has received a U.S. patent for QTT, its linear TV programmatic advertising platform.

In May, Viamedia said it has deployed QTT in more than 650,000 households in 25 TV markets on behalf of 13 partner MVPDs. The company said it’s continuing its QTT rollout across its remaining footprint, as well as with non-Viamedia MVPDs, cable networks and broadcast networks throughout this year.

The company said QTT requests and receives ads from programmatic digital ad exchanges to allow for linear cable television ad insertion using existing cable TV infrastructure. QTT has recently been integrated with both Magnite and Adelphic/Viant’s digital demand-side platforms (DSP).

“Our new patent validates that no other platform delivers the same capabilities to the ad marketplace as QTT,” said John Piccone, President of QTT at Viamedia. “Our initial deployments have shown there is a growing appetite to improve the interoperability between online and linear TV advertising technologies and uncork the increasing digital demand for linear TV inventory.”

“QTT and its ability to translate linear TV advertising avails to digital avails in real time is a huge development,” said Mike Chevallier, vice president of sales North America at Magnite, in a statement. “We are big believers in an omnichannel platform for demand-side partners, and accessing linear TV advertising supply has traditionally been a challenge. QTT™ makes it simple to activate TV advertising through digital means and opens up more opportunities for DSPs and advertisers.”