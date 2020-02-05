Amazon Fire TV claims 55% usage boost during Super Bowl

Amazon said its Fire TV platform saw a 55% spike in usage last Sunday, thanks largely to the Super Bowl livestream.

The company said the uptick, across Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs, “affirms our belief that the shift to streaming sports is becoming more and more prevalent.”

Fox this year named Amazon Fire TV the “preferred” streaming device for the Super Bowl, which was streaming in 4K for the first time. The Super Bowl was available to stream for free across most devices but a late distribution kerfuffle between Fox and Roku – which the companies resolved before the Super Bowl – may have impacted viewership numbers for the big game on Roku devices and smart TVs.

Amazon Fire TV, which recently announced 40 million active users, said the usage data surrounding the Super Bowl this year points to more momentum for livestreaming sports events like the upcoming Summer Olympics.

RELATED: Amazon Fire TV is Fox’s preferred 4K streaming device for the Super Bowl

Whichever streaming devices and platforms users chose to stream the Super Bowl, it resulted in the most livestreamed Super Bowl ever, according to Fox.

The broadcaster said the game delivered an average per-minute livestreaming audience of 3.4 million, up 30% over last year (2.6 million) and up 103% over Fox’s last Super Bowl stream in 2017 (1.7 million). The company pulled the streaming viewership figures from Adobe Analytics.

Fox’s streaming viewership measured across FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app, FOXDeportes.com, the FOX Deportes app, the FOX NOW app, NFL digital properties including the NFL app, the NFL Fantasy mobile app, NFL.com, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers mobile properties and Verizon Media mobile properties, including the Yahoo Sports mobile app.

It does not factor in viewers on virtual MVPDs including YouTube TV, Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu with Live TV.