Amazon Fire TV deepens integration with YouTube TV, Sling TV and others

Amazon Fire TV is more deeply integrating Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV TV into Fire TV’s live TV experience.

Amazon said that Sling TV’s integration began rolling out earlier this year, YouTube TV is available starting tomorrow and Hulu + Live TV will be available in the coming weeks. The three services join nearly 20 other integrated apps including Philo and Pluto TV.

The live content from these three providers will be directly integrated into Fire TV’s live TV discovery features including the Live tab, On Now rows and a multi-app Channel Guide which includes additional Alexa functionality.

Once users have logged into any of the integrated live streaming apps or channels, they will get access to additional Alexa functionality by using their Alexa voice remote, Fire TV Cube with Alexa built-in or a paired Echo device. Users can say “Alexa, open the channel guide” or change the channel by saying “Alexa, tune to [name of channel].”

“We’re excited to welcome Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV into our integrated suite of Live TV discovery features,” said Sandeep Gupta, vice president of Fire TV. “We believe the future of connected TV is one that brings live content forward, simplifies the streaming and OTT landscape, and enables customers to discover the programs they want to watch with ease.”

“Fire TV is hugely popular among Philo fans. Since integrating with Amazon’s live streaming discovery features, the number of active Philo users is up nearly 2.5x on Fire TV,” said Philo CEO Andrew McCollum.

Amazon said that the Live tab has become the second most-visited destination on the Fire TV UI after the home screen and that, on average, live streaming apps on Fire TV have seen the total time spent in app and active customers more than double since launching the live TV discovery integration.