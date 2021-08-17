Amazon’s IMDb TV arrives on Comcast X1 and Flex

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service, is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms, marking its first pay TV partner launch.

The free service—which includes originals like “Leverage: Redemption” and the upcoming “Pretty Hard Cases” along with library films and TV series—will work with Comcast’s Xfinity voice remote.

The expanded distribution follows IMDb TV app launches this year on Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models) and PlayStation 4 consoles along with Chromecast with Google TV, Nvidia Shield and other Android TV devices. Earlier this month, the IMDb TV app launched on Android and iOS mobile devices in the U.S.

IMDb TV is also available as an app on Fire TV and as a free channel within the Prime Video app.

In February, Amazon said it had expanded its reach to more than 55 million monthly active viewers of ad-supported OTT content, up from about 20 million at the same time in 2020 and the 40 million it reported in July during FierceVideo’s OTT Blitz Week. That audience reach figure includes IMDb TV along with network and broadcaster apps like Discovery, CW, CNNGo, and CBS, which are powered by Amazon Publisher Services, as well as its own curated News app.

IMDb TV has benefitted from recent content licensing deals alongside Amazon Prime Video. Last month, Amazon and Comcast/NBCUniversal announced a new pay-one window rights deal for Universal Pictures films and, as part of that deal IMDb TV got network-window rights for Universal’s 2020-2021 films and access to some Universal animated films. That includes movies like “F9” and “Sing 2,” all with full exclusivity across AVOD, SVOD and FVOD (free video on-demand) during the license period.