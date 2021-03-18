Amazon, Vizio among first-time IAB NewFronts presenters

IAB 2021 NewFronts – which connects digital content providers with brands, agencies and media buyers – is set for May 3-6 with some first-time presenters including Amazon and Vizio.

A+E Networks, Entercom, Estrella Media and Penske Media are also presenting for the first time while Channel Factory, OpenAP, Oracle Advertising, Spectrum Reach and Tegna are scheduled to present insights for the first time.

This year’s NewFronts arrive after a transformative year for streaming video where overall demand and trends were accelerated by the pandemic.

"There is no doubt in our mind that streaming will be one of the most potent growth engines for the industry in the coming years," said IAB CEO David Cohen in a statement. "This new reality — where streaming is at the center of everything — demands a reset of how video is bought, sold, measured, and optimized. Consumers have already decided the future of media, and it's streaming."

BBC News, BuzzFeed, Condé Nast, Crackle Plus, Digitas, Ellen Digital, fuboTV, Meredith Corporation, Roku, Samsung Ads, Snap Inc., TikTok, Tubi, Twitter, Verizon Media, Vevo, VICE Media Group and YouTube are also presenting at this year’s event.

Roku is kicking off this year’s presentations and Alison Levin, vice president of global ad revenue and marketing solutions at Roku, said her company is looking forward to “sharing how marketers can buy TV like you watch TV.”

As IAB prepares for NewFronts, the organization is pushing its Tele://Vision campaign, which it said is “aimed at aligning the companies and leaders whose products, services, and relationships define the current video marketplace around a consistent set of principles, standards, practices, products, and technologies.”

IAB is also working on a "CTV Creative Best Practices Guide" to help with transactions for traditional ad experiences and on emerging advertising formats such as shoppable video and choice-based ads.