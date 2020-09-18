Blockgraph, TVSquared team up on audience activation

Blockgraph – a TV ad tech initiative focused on using secure, anonymized audience data – has partnered with TVSquared to provide omni-channel TV measurement and audience activation.

The initiative will combine TVSquared’s measurement of reach and frequency across linear and OTT services with Blockgraph’s peer-to-peer audience insights and authentication platform.

“Attempts to solve for the needs of today’s TV ecosystem with technology that is decades old is a losing battle,” said Jo Kinsella, president at TVSquared, in a statement. “The only way for advertisers to effectively and efficiently buy on a cross-platform basis is with world-class measurement and audience identity resolution. TVSquared and Blockgraph have the capabilities needed to solve for this in a way that meets the privacy, security and data concerns of the new world.”

“Blockgraph was born out of the need for a safer, better alternative to bringing data to the TV ecosystem,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph, in a statement. “We have partnered with TVSquared because it is also focused on developing a more connected and sustainable advertising ecosystem. TVSquared and Blockgraph are shaping the future of ‘data driven’ TV and Premium Video by providing reliable measurement and insights to the advanced TV and premium video marketplace. This is not a future state, it is happening now.”

Blockgraph, which first launched in 2017, is an “identity layer” for the TV industry that provides a secure platform for sharing information without disclosing identifiable user data to third parties. Comcast division Freewheel has been developing the software to improve planning, targeting, execution and measurement across screens for TV advertising and marketing. Comcast, Charter and ViacomCBS earlier this year announced that they will all take equal ownership of Blockgraph.