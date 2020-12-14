Charter, Roku fight blocks new downloads for Spectrum app

Charter and Roku are at odds over a new distribution agreement and the fight could prevent new downloads of the Spectrum app on Roku devices.

Charter alerted customers to the possible disruption and directed them to download the Spectrum app on Apple TV, Samsung smart TV and Xbox platforms or on their smartphone or tablet.

“Despite our best efforts to reach an agreement, Roku has not accepted Spectrum's offer to continue our contract, which allowed customers to access the Spectrum TV app from Roku devices,” the company wrote on its website.

Roku users who already have the Spectrum TV app on their devices won’t be affected. Charter warned customers not to uninstall the app but said they can still add devices by signing into their current account.

“As America’s #1 streaming platform we are committed to providing access to amazing streaming content at an exceptional value for our users. Our contract with Charter for the distribution of the SpectrumTV (v)MVPD channel on the Roku platform expired and we are working together to reach a positive and mutually beneficial distribution agreement. All existing SpectrumTV app users can continue to use the app while we work together on a renewal,” a Roku spokesperson said in a statement.

Roku has been involved with several high-profile distribution fights in 2020. In September, Comcast/NBCUniversal threatened to pull its authenticated TV apps from the Roku platform. The companies reached an agreement shortly after and launched Peacock, NBC’s ad-supported streaming app, on Roku devices.

However, Roku has yet to reach an agreement with AT&T for a native HBO Max app. According to Variety, the companies are in active discussions but are still in disagreement with how HBO Max will be sold on the Roku platform and about how to split up advertising inventory that will be available through HBO Max’s ad-supported tier expected to launched in 2021.