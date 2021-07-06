Charter, Roku standoff exacerbated by new tech issues

Charter and Roku are still locked in a carriage dispute over the Spectrum app, which last night caused widespread technical issues for Roku users.

Multiple users reported receiving an error message after trying to log into the Spectrum app: “Spectrum TV is only available in the U.S. and its territories, ref code RLC-1002.”

It’s doubtful the technical problems have anything to do with Charter and Roku’s standoff but, as TV Answer Man’s Phillip Swann pointed out, the issue was made worse by some Spectrum users attempting to uninstall and re-install the app, which is not currently available in the Roku app store.

Roku did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Charter and Roku have been at odds over distribution since December 2020 and it has prevented Roku users from downloading the Spectrum app, though current users have been able to continue using the app on their devices. The cable company has instructed affected subscribers to seek out the Spectrum app on different platforms like Apple TV, Samsung smart TVs, Xbox or mobile devices.

“Despite our best efforts to reach an agreement, Roku has not accepted Spectrum's offer to continue our contract, which allowed customers to access the Spectrum TV app from Roku devices,” the company wrote on its website.

Roku responded at the time, saying that it was working together with Charter to reach a “positive and mutually beneficial distribution agreement.”

At the same time, Roku is still in dispute with YouTube TV which has similarly prevented new downloads of the YouTube TV app on Roku devices. YouTube said it’s still negotiating with Roku for a new distribution agreement but has also built YouTube TV access into the YouTube app on Roku devices, which Roku called “the clear conduct of an unchecked monopolist bent on crushing fair competition and harming consumer choice.”