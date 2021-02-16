Cinedigm keeps up streaming M&A hot streak

Cinedigm, a streaming content provider, is keeping up its recent M&A hot streak by buying Screambox, a subscription service for horror films and series.

Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed.

Screambox, which sells for $4.99 per month or $35.88 per year, is already available across the web, mobile devices, connected TVs, and through Amazon Prime Channels. Cinedigm said it will expand distribution of Screambox to its base of third-party subscription channel partners such as Roku, Comcast, Sling TV and Dish Network.

Cinedigm expects Screambox could reach seven-figure subscriber levels within the first 36 months after the acquisition is completed. The company plans to focus on global expansion and distribution. Cinedigm will continue to offer Screambox on a subscription basis alongside Bloody Disgusting TV, its ad-based horror service.

“The acquisition of Screambox is another huge streaming opportunity for Cinedigm,” said Cinedigm Chairman Chris McGurk in a statement. “Having just acquired Fandor, which the Wall Street Journal called ‘the Netflix of independent film,’ we see that same kind of potential for Screambox in the huge, underserved horror category where millions of enthusiasts around the world are looking for a widely-distributed streaming channel with a huge volume of premium horror content. Dan March, Screambox Founder, and his team did a fantastic job in laying the groundwork for all that, and we intend to deliver on his vision.”

Cinedigm’s Screambox acquisition comes roughly one month after the company bought Fandor, a global independent film subscription streaming service, and announced plans to relaunch it with an expanded library this quarter.

Cinedigm said it will continue to offer the service ad-free, but also plans to offer a free, ad-supported on-demand tier as well as a linear streaming channel to further broaden the service’s reach.