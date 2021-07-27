Disney+ Hotstar debuts mobile-only plan in India

Disney+ Hotstar—the company’s streaming service in India, Indonesia and other Asian countries—has introduced a new mobile-only plan.

According to NDTV, the company on Tuesday announced a new three-tier streaming strategy that gives all subscribers access to all content including Disney+ originals and major Hollywood movies. The Mobile plan sells for Rs. 499 per year ($6.70) and limits access to one mobile device at HD quality; the Super plans sells for Rs. 899 per year ($12.06) and allows streaming on two devices simultaneously at HD quality; and the Premium plan sells for Rs. 1,499 per year ($20.11) and allows streaming on four devices simultaneously at up to 4K quality.

The mobile-only strategy is one that fellow U.S.-based streaming services like Netflix have also employed in India.

When HBO Max launched across Latin America and the Caribbean last month, it included a less-expensive mobile-only plan with a single standard definition stream with optimized image quality.

India is one of the international markets fueling most of the subscriber growth for Disney+ while the service reportedly faces a slowdown in the U.S. According to The Information, Disney+ had about 110 million subscribers as of early July, up from the 103.6 million it reported at the end of April 2021.

Most of those subscribers are now coming from Latin America and India, a market which now accounts for 38 million of the Disney+ subscriber total after adding 12 million in the past six months. In comparison, the U.S. and Canada reportedly account for 38 million Disney+ subscribers combined. According to the report, Disney+ had 37 million subscribers in North America at the start of February.