Facebook Watch adds Vizio SmartCast TV support

Vizio said that SmartCast users in the U.S. and Canada can now access the Facebook Watch TV app on their smart TVs.

Vizio SmartCast TV users can now select the Facebook Watch app icon from the SmartCast Home screen and access content including Facebook Originals like “Red Table Talk” and “Returning the Favor.”

"Bringing Facebook Watch to SmartCast furthers our mission to provide Vizio customers with direct-to-device access to all of their favorite apps and channels in one place," said Mike O'Donnell, chief revenue officer at Vizio, in a statement. "The Facebook Watch TV app helps connect audiences with content that matches their interests, all from the Vizio SmartCast home screen."

Vizio joins other Facebook Watch supported platforms including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV (4th generation or newer), Android TV, Hisense VIDAA TV (2020 or newer for North America and South America), Samsung smart TVs (2015 or newer), Xbox One, Oculus TV, Portal TV and Windows 10 devices.

Notably absent from the list is Roku, which now has 43 million active accounts.

Facebook Watch launched globally in 2018 and in September, the company said that more than 1.25 billion people visit Watch every month.

“Our aim is to instantly entertain people when they visit Watch. We’ve made it easier for people to find more videos they’ll like with better navigation, expert curation and smarter machine learning. And we’re working on ways to connect people with videos that match their interests,” wrote Paresh Rajwat, head of video products at Facebook, in a blog post.