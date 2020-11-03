Fox says Tubi’s total view time up 100% year over year

Fox didn’t provide a new monthly active user total for Tubi, its ad-supported streaming service, but it did talk about engagement metrics for the service.

During today’s earnings call, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said that since his company acquired Tubi, the service has each quarter averaged a 100% increase in total view time. He attributed the increase in part to an influx of Fox content including “The Masked Singer” and “Lego Masters.”

Fox said has been using “The Masked Singer” to introduce viewers to Tubi while also using marketing on Fox and Fox News to drive more users to the AVOD service.

Fox last month launched “News on Tubi” in the U.S., which includes live local news from several Fox Television stations. The feature is initially available on Android, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. In addition to the Fox Television stations, News on Tubi will include NewsNOW from Fox, FOX SOUL, Bloomberg TV, NBC News NOW, PeopleTV, CBC, WeatherNation, Cheddar, Altice USA’s News 12 New York, fubo Sports Network and Black News Channel.

Murdoch said that Fox is now including Tubi in all of its ad sales discussions.

Earlier this year, Fox said that Tubi reached 33 million monthly active users as of August. The company also said that its total viewing time was more than 200 million hours streamed in April and that it’s been above 200 million hours each month since.

“Tubi’s surge in viewership is a testament to 2020 becoming the year of AVOD,” said Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi in a statement. “As we further grow our offering and capitalize on our partnership across FOX’s IP, we continue to develop a unique value proposition for many of today’s households seeking cost-free premium entertainment.”

Tubi was acquired by Fox in March for $440 million.