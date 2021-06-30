HBO Max kicks off Latin America expansion with deep discount

AT&T’s WarnerMedia officially launched HBO Max in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean with a deep introductory promo deal.

The company said that consumers who subscribe on hbomax.com by July 31 in the new territories will receive a 50% discount off the regular monthly plan for as long as they maintain their subscription without interruption. HBO Max will also offer subscriptions for recurring periods of three or 12 months with a discount of up to 30% in its new international markets.

HBO Max’s new international plans, which start at $3/month, include Standard—with access to three simultaneous users, five personalized profiles, content downloads and 4K video—and Mobile—with a single standard definition stream with optimized image quality.

WarnerMedia said that subscribers of the HBO Max ad-free plan in the U.S. will be able to access the platform while traveling throughout any of the new 39 supported territories, and Latin American subscribers will also be able to access the platform while traveling in the U.S.

The Latin America and Caribbean launch for HBO Max includes Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, B.V.I., Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay and Venezuela.

With the first step of its international expansion officially underway, HBO Max will next plan on launching in Europe later this year.

Sarah Lyons, executive vice president for direct-to-consumer global product management at WarnerMedia, said earlier this month at FierceVideo’s StreamTV Show, that her company has focused on building a scalable software foundation instead of building new for individual regions.

“We are creating one global tech stack and one global product,” she said. “We do have configurability and localization capabilities by market. It will feel very local and personal, even though it’s on that global tech stack.”