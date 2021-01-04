Hulu + Live TV adds Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and more ViacomCBS networks

Hulu + Live TV is expanding its agreement with ViacomCBS to include 14 additional networks including Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and Paramount Network.

The new multi-year deal includes continued carriage of CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, and The CW along with continued distribution of Showtime. The deal also introduces additional channels including VH1, CMT, Nick Jr., TV Land, BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic.

“We are excited to have reached an expanded agreement with Hulu that underscores the value of our powerful portfolio of brands to next-generation TV platforms and viewers,” said Ray Hopkins, president U.S. Networks Distribution ViacomCBS, in a statement. “Hulu continues to be a great partner, and this agreement ensures that Hulu + Live TV subscribers are now able to enjoy the full breadth of our leading content across news, sports and entertainment for the first time.”

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

RELATED: Hulu + Live TV raises price to $65/month

The channel lineup expansion arrives not long after Hulu + Live TV raised its monthly price from $55 to $65 – the cost of Hulu with no ads plus live TV increased from $61/month to $71/month. The price hike brought Hulu’s rates in line with competitors including YouTube TV and fuboTV.

Hulu + Live TV ended the third quarter of 2020 with 4.1 million subscribers, making it the largest U.S. virtual MVPD and bigger than many traditional MVPDs including Verizon Fios.

After a sequential slowdown, Hulu + Live TV picked up speed and added 700,000 subscribers in the third quarter, up 41% year over year. Disney said average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for the Hulu + Live TV rose from $58.82 to $71.90 year over year thanks to a retail pricing increase and higher live TV per-subscriber advertising revenue.