LiveLike partners with French media giant Canal+

French pay TV group Canal Plus has announced a new partnership with LiveLike for its audience engagement platform.

The partnership launched on Nov. 7 with the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match Paris Saint-Germain v. Rennes, giving fans the ability to engage with polls, quizzes, predictions, and alerts while watching the game live from the CANAL+ platform.

“Having grown up in France both watching and playing soccer, it is an honor to have CANAL+ as our first partner in the country,” said Samuel Westberg, LiveLike Chief Commercial Officer, in a statement. “They were amongst the first European broadcasters to believe and invest in digital and their app is second to none on the continent. We are thrilled that they trust us to power the next phase of their audience engagement strategy.”

For the fast-growing streaming tech provider, the deal marks its steady growth in the European market with additional partnerships with Sky Sports, La Liga, and Deltatre.

Along with this new partnership, LiveLike entered the college sports arena, securing a deal with Georgia Tech athletics just a few months prior, marking its fourth notable deal in the US in less than a year. Additional partnerships made in 2020 include: Turner Sports and NBA Digital, English Premier League and Sky Sports, and FloSports.

With many fans still shut out of live events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LiveLike is helping broadcast platforms reach fans over digital by integrating with pre-existing platforms to brings watch parties and a suite of “Twitch-like” engagement features for live concerts, news, entertainment, and sports programming.