Mediaocean buys 4C Insights to form TV advertising giant

Mediaocean is acquiring data science and advertising tech company 4C Insights to form a new independent advertising software company.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies expect to close in July 2020.

“The COVID crisis will be remembered as a tipping point in the digital disruption of many industries including advertising,” said Mediaocean CEO Bill Wise in a statement. “Mediaocean and 4C together will lead the evolution of modern omnichannel advertising by addressing the needs of global marketers and agencies – transparency, neutrality, intelligence and accountability. I couldn’t be more excited to lead this transformation for the company and the industry.”

“Joining Mediaocean is a game-changer for our clients and the industry, fulfilling the promise of true cross-channel advertising,” said 4C CEO Lance Neuhauser in a statement. “Marketers need to market the way consumers consume efficiently across all devices and screens. Mediaocean and 4C’s combined solution will be the independent, self-serve platform to anchor marketers, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters across converged media.”

RELATED: 4C Insights integrates Vizio's Inscape smart TV data into marketing platform

Mediaocean said its acquisition of 4C will add intelligence and optimization to its “system of record for omnichannel advertising” and allow it to offer ad buyers and sellers an integrated and automated marketplace. Scope by 4C is aclosed ecosystems platform (CEP) for marketers to optimize for business outcomes across linear and connected television as well as digital commerce and social media.

“Consumer behavior is changing drastically, and we need to be able to reach people where and how they want,” said Deborah Wahl, Global CMO of General Motors, in a statement. “I am excited to see how this combination can help marketers understand how to deliver people-based experiences more effectively.”