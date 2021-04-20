NHL exec tips ESPN+ streaming deal to boost viewership, engagement

National Hockey League (NHL) executive Keith Wachtel revealed a recently signed streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ would allow it to offer a range of new interactive features during games, tipping these to help boost viewership and fan engagement.

Last month, the NHL inked a seven-year media rights deal with Disney, allowing its games to be streamed on the company’s ESPN+ platform.

During FierceVideo's free StreamTV Sports Summit this week, the league’s chief business officer said the deal will allow it to tap “the breadth and scope of the entire Disney infrastructure” to create new and unique experiences for fans. He added these may include “sports betting and opportunities to integrate odds and other things, free to play and predictive games, [and] new camera angles.”

Wachtel highlighted sports betting features as particularly beneficial for getting fans involved in the action, noting those who partake are “10 times more likely to engage” with the game they’re betting on. “Now imagine if you have, to your point, these in-game bets. Now you’re watching the game from start to finish so you can engage in that,” he said, adding it’s also a “great way” to engage younger viewers in the sport.

The streaming platform will also offer the opportunity to tailor statistics displays, camera angles and more to suit individual viewers, Wachtel said.

“Personalization and customization is key moving forward. And that’s why we love that we’re on ESPN+ with NHL.tv, the ability to customize and personalize how you see the game is where all sports are going, so that’s really what ultimately you’ll see, something a little different on linear than you’ll see on streaming platforms.”

But Wachtel also noted it’s important not to lose sight of the in-arena fan experience, highlighting its work with Verizon in the U.S. and Rogers Communications in Canada to bring 5G to all league stadiums. The technology will allow those watching the game in person to partake all the same experiences as those viewing from home.

“We want to make sure, because we have such a great live sport, that we don’t get fans to say ‘oh, at some point it’s going to be better to stay at home,’” he explained.