Peacock finally launches on Amazon Fire TV

Nearly one year after Peacock launched nationally, NBCUniversal’s ad-supported streaming service is finally getting an app on Amazon Fire TV devices.

After hinting at a distribution deal yesterday with a tweet referencing “The Office,” the companies made it official today and said Peacock will show up on Fire TV and Fire tablet devices starting June 24.

In addition to adding Peacock to Fire TV and Fire tablets, NBCU and Amazon reached a distribution agreement for NBCU’s network apps including NBC, Bravo, NBC News, NBC Sports and Telemundo.

“We look forward to building on our existing partnership with Fire TV’s millions of customers and offering them Peacock’s undeniable line-up of original, library and film content,” said Matt Bond, chairman of content distribution at NBCUniversal in a statement. “This marks another great step in reaching audiences everywhere with the breadth of NBCUniversal’s full entertainment, film, Hispanic, news and sports portfolio.”

“Peacock has built an engaging streaming library that we know Fire TV customers will enjoy,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, in a statement. “By pairing Peacock with Fire TV, our joint customers will be able to use Alexa and personalized recommendations to rediscover some of the world’s most-loved sitcoms, watch all-new shows like Girls5Eva, and follow Olympic highlights – all from one service. Alexa, watch Peacock.”

The launch fills a significant hole in Peacock’s distribution strategy; Amazon Fire TV has more than 50 million active users. Earlier this month, Peacock also added Samsung smart TVs to its device compatibility list which already included Roku; Apple TV; iOS; Android; Android TV; Chromecast; Xbox One S and One X; Sony PlayStation 4 and 5; Vizio SmartCast TVs; and LG smart TVs. The app is also available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms and for eligible Cox Contour customers, all of who get Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

Peacock is shoring up its distribution as it gets ready to play a significant role in NBC’s Tokyo Olympics coverage. The streaming service will feature a Tokyo Olympics destination with live coverage of some events including gymnastics, track & field and the U.S. Men’s Basketball Team. Peacock will feature new daily live shows, original programming, Olympics channels, full event replays and curated highlights of NBC Olympics’ coverage.

All of Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics programming will be available to stream for free, with exception of USA Men’s Basketball live coverage that will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers.