Redbox adds local news through new Cox Media agreement

Redbox is continuing to expand its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service through new programming agreements including a local TV news deal with Cox Media.

The company said its new agreement with Cox Media will allow it to stream 10 live local news channels from markets that include Seattle, Atlanta and Orlando.

Local news has become an increasingly popular addition for free linear streaming services. Tubi, which is owned by Fox, earlier this year said it had grown its local news offering to nearly 100 feeds from partners including Cox Media, Scripps and Tegna. The news app on Amazon’s Fire TV platform includes live and on-demand local news from partners including ABC Owned Television Stations, CBSN, Tegna, Cox Media, Scripps and Altice USA. And broadcast groups like Sinclair and Hearst have launched streaming platforms that provide access to their local broadcast news content.

Redbox is adding more than 20 new channels including the Yahoo! Finance business new channel along with America’s Funniest Home Videos, three Sony Canal Spanish language channels, Electric Now and the Wu Tang Collection to its FAST service in the coming weeks.

Chris Yates, general manager for Redbox On Demand, called it the largest increase of new, free streaming channels in his company’s history.

Redbox is holding a shareholder meeting this week with Seaport Global Acquisition seeking approval to combine the companies and take Redbox public. According to a recent filing with the SEC, the company is developing—in addition to its AVOD and FAST businesses—a subscription channels product that will allow consumers to buy and have aggregated access to multiple SVOD services. The company said it plans to provide additional value to its customers through bundled offers with loyalty points and/or promotions for discounts at its disc rental kiosks to drive customer acquisition and retention.