Redbox free live TV adds Xbox support as it tops 75 channels

Redbox’s free live TV service has add support for Xbox devices including One S and One X as its lineup expands to over 75 channels.

The service has recently added channels including Vevo, Bob Ross and Pocket.watch.

“Our Free Live TV service continues to grow at a rapid pace and we’re committed to creating a product that our customers love and we know that includes adding awesome channels such as Vevo that we know our audiences will enjoy,” said Chris Yates, general manager at Redbox On Demand, in a statement. “Free Live TV is the home for our customers to find and watch great content from their favorite channels, all free.”

"We’re excited to be partnering with Redbox, bringing our extensive catalog of music videos to their customers and platform. We connect artists with an audience, and through this partnership, the biggest videos from the world’s most popular artists will be accessible to even more music fans. Our content will be a great addition to the Redbox Free Live TV service and we look forward to working with them as they grow the streaming component of their business," said Alex Kisch, executive vice president of business development and affairs at Vevo, in a statement.

Other recently added channels include Sam Goldwyn Channel, Johnny Carson, Glamour, Dust Channel and Glory Kickboxing.

Redbox adds Xbox to the list of platforms and devices – including Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio smart TVs, LG TVs and Chromecast – that already support its ad-supported streaming service. The service doesn’t require a login.

Redbox Live TV launched earlier this year with nearly 30 channels – three Redbox branded channels and a partner lineup including FilmRise, Unsolved Mysteries, Forensic Files, USA TODAY, NowThis, Dove Channel, Filmhub and Fail Army. The company said it plans to add another 10 channels each month, which would give it more than 100 channels by the end of the year.