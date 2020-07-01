Sling TV responds to price hikes with one-year rate guarantee

Sling TV is responding to new price increases from competitors YouTube TV and fuboTV by offering its subscribers a one-year guarantee on current prices.

The company said it will automatically guarantee current prices on any Sling TV service through August 1, 2021 for new and existing customers who have accounts by August 1, 2020.

Sling TV is also offering a 14-day free trial through July 6 for new Sling TV sign-ups. The company also said new subscribers who sign up and prepay for three months of Sling TV will receive a free AirTV 2 with an over-the-air antenna.

“We believe now is not the time to make our customers choose between staying informed and entertained, and putting dinner on the table. Our hope is this 1-Year Price Guarantee will bring a sense of much needed stability in a time that feels uncertain to us all,” wrote Sling TV President Michael Schwimmer in a blog post.

Sling TV’s timely promotion comes as its competitors including YouTube TV and fuboTV are raising prices.

FuboTV is increasing the price of its Family bundle from $60/month to $65/month. Existing Standard plan subscribers (which currently pay $55/month) will be automatically moved over to the Family plan. They can opt out but if they do, they will begin paying $60/month for their Standard plan.

YouTube TV is raising its monthly price from $50 to $65 and adding eight Viacom channels including Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and MTV. The new price took effect this week for new members. Existing subscribers will see these changes reflected in their subsequent billing cycle on or after July 30.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members. That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV,” the company wrote in a blog post.