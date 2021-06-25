Tubi, TikTok partner for a live ‘Nostalgia’ special

Fox’s AVOD platform, Tubi, and the social media platform TikTok are teaming up to bring a live stream event that will highlight some of the biggest TV shows and stars of the ’90s and early 2000s.

Hosted by TikTok creator Brittany Broski, the hour-long live stream will take place on the TikTok app on Wednesday, June 30, and will include a variety of trivia and other challenges designed to highlight Tubi library titles including “Dawson’s Creek,” “The Nanny,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

“Tubi and TikTok, two powerful destinations for younger audiences to discover nostalgic content, make this innovative partnership a perfect home for our live event,” said Natalie Bastian, vice president of marketing for Tubi, in a statement. “We’ve seen a direct correlation between titles that trend on TikTok and the growth of those titles on Tubi, which serves as the prime viewing platform for TikTok users.”

To promote the event, Tubi is releasing a variety of TikTok videos featuring nostalgic TV celebrities as they recreate and react to some of their more well-known scenes. In addition, Tubi has created two TikTok challenges, #AsSceneOnTubi and #TubiTaughtMe.

Tubi and its library of more than 30,000 movies and television series was acquired by Fox Corporation in 2020 for $440 million after it sold its 5% stake in the streaming platform Roku, using the proceeds to make the new purchase. At the time of the deal, Tubi had more than 25 million monthly active users and continues to operate as an independent service.

TikTok, a Gen Z skewing social platform, has more than 50 million daily active users in the U.S. and more than 2 billion downloads globally.