Universal now sells digital movies attached to flower bouquets

If you’ve always thought that flower arrangements could benefit from having a copy of “Jaws” tucked inside, then a new offer may be for you.

That’s the idea behind a new partnership between 1-800-Flowers.com and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The companies are teaming up to let customers choose from hundreds of Universal films that can be added on to purchases from the online retailer. Prices range from $6.99 for older films to $9.99 for newer films and gift recipients get to pick out the film they want.

Gift recipients will get codes that can be redeemed via Movies Anywhere, a digital movie service run by Disney in partnership with Warner Bros., Universal and Sony Pictures.

RELATED: DirecTV joins Movies Anywhere digital content platform service

"Digital movie collecting continues to surge and there is no better time to join forces with 1-800-Flowers.com to innovate that experience," said Michael Aaronson, senior vice president at Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. "Now consumers can enrich every gifting occasion with a personalized movie experience that, for the first time, offers the opportunity to pair a digital movie with another gift via a major eCommerce brand. By giving the recipient the power to choose the film that is right for them, this collaboration introduces the most personalized and flexible digital movie gifting experience in the marketplace. We look forward to expanding this unique add-on offer across the broader 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. portfolio of brands in the coming months."

The companies are working with SmartGift to synch up the arrival of digital movie codes with gift deliveries. They can also notify the recipient that their gift is on its way and surprise them with their film ahead of time. Through messaging apps including email, Facebook Messenger or SMS, recipients will “digitally unwrap their gift” and get access to a list of films from which they can choose.

In addition to flowers, 1-800-Flowers.com also sells gift baskets, plants and other keepsakes.