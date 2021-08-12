Verizon gives AMC+ to its wireless and Fios internet customers

Verizon has formed a new partnership with AMC Networks to give AMC+ to some of its wireless and Fios internet subscribers.

Starting today, Verizon customers who purchase a 5G phone with a device payment plan can get up to 12 months of AMC+ for free. The deal is also available to new or existing Verizon customers who buy a new 5G phone and activate a new line on a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan. New customers who purchase a 5G phone on a Start Unlimited plan gets six months of AMC+ and existing customers who upgrade to a 5G phone on a same line on a unlimited plan also get six months free.

The free 12 month offer also extends to new Verizon Fios customers who sign up for one of the new Mix & Match on Fios home Internet plans.

"Over the last year, we have seen tremendous interest in AMC+ from consumers and our distribution partners, and the launch of this new partnership with Verizon couldn't be better timed, with the premiere of the 11th and final season of 'The Walking Dead' later this month and a truly spectacular lineup of original programming coming later this year and in 2022,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks.

RELATED: AMC+ lands promo deal with Verizon, plans Canada launch

The official announcement from Verizon confirms comments AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan made during his company’s most recent earnings call. He called it a very “meaningful” deal for the company’s streaming service bundle, which includes original series from AMC and sister networks like SundanceTV and IFC, ad-free with early premieres on demand.

For Verizon, it added another third-party streaming service—the carrier also has agreements in place with Disney+, Discovery+, Apple Music and Google Stadia—to its list of partnerships designed to sweeten the pot for customers looking to join the carrier or upgrade their existing service.

“Enhancing the way that fans enjoy their beloved content is at the center of what we do at Verizon,” said Erin McPherson, head of content partnerships at Verizon, in a statement. “Adding up to 12 months of AMC+ on us to our robust set of content offerings is just one more way we’re able to give our customers unique experiences, like getting to see the new season of the iconic AMC show, The Walking Dead, and the wealth of other acclaimed content that AMC+ offers, all on us.”