Verizon says it’s the ‘partner of choice’ for content providers

Verizon has found success with its Disney partnership for wireless and broadband subscribers and has hinted at more service bundles to come, calling itself the “partner of choice” for content providers.

In August, Verizon began selling Mix & Match unlimited wireless plans that combine 5G service with access to Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and Apple Music, expanding on its previous agreement providing a free year of Disney+ to many of its subscribers. Verizon CFO Matt Ellis said his company is “very happy” with its Disney partnership so far.

“If we see other ways to bring value to our customers in a way that also brings value to us, we’ll certainly continue to look for those. We’re very happy with the pricing constructs and the overall value we have in the market today,” he said during today’s earnings call.

Those comments echo what Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said last month at an investor conference, where he described bundling third-party content with Verizon services as a good way to continue meeting customer demands. “We’re probably going to have other areas and we’re going to find the best in those areas to see that our customers have an opportunity to bundle the best of the best.”

Verizon has shown a willingness to highlight third-party services including YouTube TV through its Mix & Match plans. Those partnerships have helped the company continue growing its postpaid wireless and Fios internet net additions.

However, Verizon continues to lose Fios video subscribers like much of the traditional MVPD market. The company reported 61,000 Fios Video net losses in the third quarter of 2020, which it again said reflects the “ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings.”