ViacomCBS finds streaming GM to lead global OTT growth

ViacomCBS Networks International has appointed Ezequiel “Quelo” Fonseca Zas, as its new general manager of streaming and mobile for international.

Fonseca Zas will lead VCNI’s streaming business, strategy and international product rollout, with a focus on Pluto TV, Paramount+ and Noggin. He also will lead the development of mobile products and partnerships with telecoms while working to create new revenue streams in areas such as gaming, connected cars, wearables and AR/VR.

For his streaming responsibilities, Fonseca Zas will report to Pierluigi Gazzolo, VCNI’s president of streaming and studios, and for his mobile responsibilities to Raffaele Annecchino, president of VCNI EMEAA and leader of VCNI’s mobile strategy.

“We see tremendous opportunity to grow ViacomCBS’ streaming and mobile businesses internationally. Our global operating footprint, including linear reach and on-the-ground resources, paired with ownership of the world’s most valuable IP and differentiated technology, will enable ViacomCBS to be a leader in the mobile and streaming space,” said Fonseca Zas in a statement.

RELATED: Pluto TV taps streaming video veterans to run product, programming

The promotion for Fonseca Zas comes shortly after Pluto TV’s launch in Latin America. In February, the company also announced that Pluto TV Brasil is slated to launch at the end of 2020. Last year, Pluto TV expanded its availability in Europe, making its app available on Apple TV along with iOS devices like the iPhone in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the U.K.

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription AVOD service, has seen its global expansion plans slow after the service showed up in Canada and Australia in 2018. Viacom and CBS officially reunited last year and the company said it’s now working on a redesign and rebranding for the product as it begins to build more Viacom and Paramount content into the service.

ViacomCBS is working on launching a new broader entertainment streaming product within the next 12 months.