VideoElephant launches linear streaming channels marketplace

VideoElephant has launched a channels marketplace with more than 150 licensable linear video feeds for streaming platforms, digital media companies and brands.

The company also has an editorial offering with on-demand access to its content library of more than 3 million individual video assets but said the new marketplace uses curation to program continuous content experiences suited for linear streaming versus embedded digital video environments.

The channels lineup includes proprietary, licensed and custom programming options in more than 15 languages across genres including news, business and sports. It also includes partner channels from brands including Bloomberg Media, Al Jazeera, Sports Illustrated, UsWeekly and Coindesk, along with white-labeled or custom channels.

RELATED: VideoElephant launches free short-form video streaming service

VideoElephant said its channels can be distributed on any website, SVOD, AVOD or OTT platform including Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV and Fire TV. The company said it’s going after new customer types including streaming platforms, technology providers, manufacturers, brands and digital signage/place-based media companies with its new marketplace. Initial customers include Local Now, Loop Media, Plex, Consumable and Rockbot, as well as TCL through its relationship with Ffalcon, which provides content services to TCL smart screens.

“Streaming video is everywhere right now -- on our TVs, on our phones and computers, in our workplaces and in stores and restaurants everywhere. For the businesses and brands that seek to engage and derive value from these audiences, we are pleased to provide this unique programming solution,” said VideoElephant CEO Stephen O’Shaughnessy in a statement. “Channels are a natural evolution of our core licensing businesses. By helping a wider variety of customers to achieve a successful streaming video strategy with less hassle, we are answering an emerging need from our existing client base while supporting new types of business challenges. It’s an exciting shift and one we’re uniquely positioned to offer.”

“We are continuously looking to add new, interesting and engaging content to our Smart TV platform and VideoElephant’s Channels marketplace allows us to do so in a really simple and cost-effective way,” said Feiyang Ding, global partnership manager at TCL, in a statement.