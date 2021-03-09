WWE Network shuts down in April as content moves to Peacock

NBCUniversal’s Peacock is set to become the exclusive U.S. streaming provider for WWE wrestling and that means WWE Network will shut down.

WWE will sunset the existing standalone WWE Network app on April 4 after the Peacock deal kicks in on March 18. To continue streaming WWE Network content, users will need to sign up for Peacock. All WWE Network content including all pay-per-view events will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month—which is $5 less than a standalone WWE Network subscription.

WWE Network is moving to Peacock just before Fastlane, which will be the first pay-per-view featured on the streaming service. In addition to including all past WrestleManias leading up to WrestleMania 37, Peacock will allow users to access every PPV event in the last calendar year; current or most recent season episodes of WWE original series “Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions,” “WWE Chronicle,” and “WWE Icons;” new weekly episodes of NXT the day after air; and 2021 replays of “RAW” and “SmackDown” 30 days after air.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

RELATED: WWE Network streaming service moving to Peacock in the U.S.

Peacock said it will continue to add WWE Network content to the library, making the entire WWE Network archive—including every WWE, WCW, and ECW PPV event in history—available to stream on demand before SummerSlam.

The details for WWE Network subscribers come after the companies in January announced their integration plans.

During Comcast’s most recent earnings call, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell spelled out the two-fold benefits of having WWE on Peacock.

“WWE is kind of a perfect property for us because it allows us to, number one, thousands of hours of programming that were behind a paywall that we'll now put on the free service of Peacock, which will not only enhance the brand of WWE, but we can monetize in advertising. We get the events that were behind a paywall that used to be pay per view can drive our $4.99 premium version of Peacock,” he said.