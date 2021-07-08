YouTube TV brings on Cinedigm channels as $4.99/month add-on

YouTube TV has signed a deal with independent streaming content provider Cinedigm for a new premium channel add-on.

YouTube TV members can now opt to pay an additional $4.99 per month for CONtv, Dove Channel and Docurama.

“Digital broadcasting has revolutionized television, because it has found a way to work with customers on their terms,” said Jennifer Soltesz, vice president of business development and strategy at Cinedigm, in a statement. “Cinedigm is thrilled to expand the footprint of our streaming channels and introduce a whole new streaming audience to our enthusiast channels on YouTube TV. We look forward to launching additional channels to YouTube TV’s line-up of add-on channels over the next couple months.”

The Cinedigm channels join YouTube TV’s existing premium add-on lineup that includes HBO, Showtime, Starz, Epix, Cinemax MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, AMC+, Shudder, ALLBLK, Acorn TV, CuriosityStream and more. YouTube TV also offers a Sports Plus package that includes NFL Red Zone, Fox Soccer Plus, Stadium and Fox College Sports.

The new Cinedigm add-on comes along just weeks after YouTube TV officially launched its 4K content viewing option priced at $19.99/month on top of the service’s current $65 monthly rate. However, YouTube TV is offering 4K Plus for $9.99/month for one year after a one-month free trial for new subscribers to the add-on.

The 4K Plus package will let subscribers watch major sports events this summer in 4K, plus live content from networks like NBC and ESPN, sports like college football and basketball later this year and on-demand content from FX, Discovery Networks and Tastemade.