Pluto TV, SpotX set programmatic partnership for Latin America

Pluto TV, an ad-supported streaming service owned by ViacomCBS, has reached a video monetization agreement with SpotX for Latin American markets.

SpotX will be Pluto TV’s programmatic partner in countries including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela and Brazil by year end.

The agreement comes approximately one month after Pluto TV turned on its service in the region. Pluto TV Latin America currently has 24 channels and ViacomCBS said it will continue to add new channels on a monthly basis for the next 12 months to reach more than 70 channels. The company said that Pluto TV Latin America has entered into partnerships with more than 60 media and content providers and has a library of 12,000 hours of content.

SpotX, which has already been working in Latin America for two year, said its Demand Facilitation services will bring a diverse group of buyers to Pluto TV including auto, retail, CPG, and entertainment. The company said it will “create more variety on Pluto TV, avoiding a stagnant viewing experience, and enabling more advertisers to reach untapped Spanish speaking OTT audiences.”

"Pluto TV offers an exceptional viewer experience to audiences and consumer demand for their content is high," said Ryan Kenney, vice president of platform at SpotX, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with Pluto TV again as they expand into Latin America by connecting advertisers with their premium, brand-safe inventory tailored for highly engaged, native language speaking audiences."

"As a company that's focused on creating the very best television experience, we partnered with SpotX to support the launch of Pluto TV in Latin America because they have unmatched expertise in driving programmatic demand for OTT and can help us efficiently maximize our platform's advertising capabilities," said Felipe Cortelezzi, director of AVOD monetization at Pluto TV Latin America, in a statement.