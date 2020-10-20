Pluto TV chief Ryan elevated to CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming

ViacomCBS has shuffled the leadership team for its streaming services and named Pluto TV’s Tom Ryan as the CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming.

Ryan will oversee CBS All Access, which is relaunching as Paramount+ in early 2021, and Pluto TV. Marc DeBevoise is stepping down from his role as Chief Digital Officer at ViacomCBS, and President and CEO at ViacomCBS Digital, though he will continue serving in an advisory capacity for the remainder of 2020.

Ryan will be tasked with overseeing the transformation of CBS All Access into Paramount+ and will work on the programming strategy, platform development and marketing. The company said he will also partner with the ViacomCBS Content Council to “accelerate a franchise-driven content strategy across the company’s streaming ecosystem, formalizing the role of ViacomCBS’s studios as multiplatform content providers.”

RELATED: CBS All Access will become Paramount+ in 2021

Kelly Day, COO at ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), is also getting an expanded role as President of Streaming at VCNI, where she’ll oversee all former-U.S. digital and streaming platforms in addition to her COO responsibilities. She’ll help spearhead the international roll out for Paramount+ in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021, as well as the ongoing international rollout of Pluto TV.

Pierluigi Gazzolo will step down from his position as President of Streaming and Studios at VCNI.

“ViacomCBS has a unique opportunity to combine the best of our brands in a seamless ecosystem of must-watch, direct-to-consumer services for audiences around the world,” said ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish in a statement. “As we plan for the launch of Paramount+, bringing together the leaders of our streaming platforms to create a unified global organization will enable us to execute a holistic strategy across both free and pay. We will draw on the breadth and depth of ViacomCBS’s franchises and branded IP to deliver an extraordinary collection of diverse content with the convenience consumers want.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with this talented team and build on their momentum, especially as we approach the launch of Paramount+,” said Ryan in a statement. “Together, we will leverage ViacomCBS’s beloved portfolio of brands, strong content pipeline and extensive network of partners to deliver must-watch on-demand, live and exclusive original programming to viewers everywhere.”