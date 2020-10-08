ViacomCBS plots European expansion for Pluto TV

Pluto TV, an ad-supported streaming service owned by ViacomCBS, has plotted out some more international expansion in the coming months.

The service plans to launch in Spain this month and will then launch in France and Italy in 2021. Pluto TV has already shown up in other European markets including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the U.K.

Earlier this year, the service also launched in 17 Latin American countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay and Venezuela. In February, the company announced that Pluto TV Brasil is slated to launch at the end of 2020.

ViacomCBS has recently begun breaking out international user totals for Pluto TV and those markets have already become a substantial segment with the service’s total global monthly active user base.

During the ViacomCBS’s most recent earnings call, the company said Pluto TV now has 26.5 million domestic monthly active users (up 65% year over year) and 6.5 million international monthly active users, bringing its total global MAUs to 33 million.

In May, ViacomCBS Networks International appointed Ezequiel “Quelo” Fonseca Zas as its new general manager of streaming and mobile for international.

Fonseca Zas has been tasked with leading VCNI’s streaming business, strategy and international product rollout, with a focus on Pluto TV, Paramount+ and Noggin. He also will lead the development of mobile products and partnerships with telecoms while working to create new revenue streams in areas such as gaming, connected cars, wearables and AR/VR.