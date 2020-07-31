Meet the 6 final FierceVideo 2020 Emerging Leaders

Fierce Video is proud to present the six winners of its inaugural Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young streaming video industry professionals under age 35.

We started with a fantastic class of 23 finalists featuring innovators from across the streaming video ecosystem, representing companies like LGBTQ+ streaming network Revry, rising technology firms like SSIMWAVE, Wurl and Teltoo; and streaming video providers like Sling TV, Xumo and Pluto TV. Then our editorial team, along with a group of industry analysts including Mintel’s Emily Groch, Interpret’s Brett Sappington and TV[R]EV’s Alan Wolk, voted to determine the six winners.

Now, here are your 2020 Emerging Leaders Awards winners. Make sure to check out Fierce Video’s OTT Blitz Week virtual event on Friday, July 31 to hear from each of these winners as they speak with FierceVideo's Publisher Kevin Gray.

Rachel Hovey
Roku's Ashley Hovey
Jamie Grosz
Philo's Jamie Grosz
Stefanie Meyers
Starz's Stefanie Meyers
Zachary Cava
Hulu's Zachary Cava
Charlie Neiman
Amazon Prime Video's Charlie Neiman
Robin Sho Moser
eyecandylab's Robin Sho Moser
