FierceVideo presents its class of 2020 Emerging Leaders

2020 has already been a hugely transformative year for the streaming video industry. COVID-19 has accelerated existing, underlying trends and also pushed the video industry even faster into new business models and technologies. Incumbents like Netflix and Hulu have gotten bigger, new entrants like Disney+ have already emerged as streaming leaders and legacy media giants like WarnerMedia and Comcast/NBCUniversal have jumped headlong into the direct-to-consumer marketplace.

As the entire video ecosystem evolves, FierceVideo is recognizing the brightest young professionals under age 35, who are rising up the ranks in the streaming TV industry. These 23 Emerging Leaders were selected among a larger group of candidates, who were all nominated by their superiors and their peers. These Emerging Leaders finalists are at the forefront of all the change in the streaming TV business. Whether they're involved in distribution, marketing, sales, technology or other areas of expertise, they are the ones to watch during these transformative times.

In no particular order, here are this year’s Emerging Leaders. Click on their names to read their profiles. And make sure to join us the last week in July for OTT Blitz Week, where we’ll announce our six winners: