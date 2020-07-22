FierceVideo presents its class of 2020 Emerging Leaders

2020 has already been a hugely transformative year for the streaming video industry. COVID-19 has accelerated existing, underlying trends and also pushed the video industry even faster into new business models and technologies. Incumbents like Netflix and Hulu have gotten bigger, new entrants like Disney+ have already emerged as streaming leaders and legacy media giants like WarnerMedia and Comcast/NBCUniversal have jumped headlong into the direct-to-consumer marketplace.

As the entire video ecosystem evolves, FierceVideo is recognizing the brightest young professionals under age 35, who are rising up the ranks in the streaming TV industry. These 23 Emerging Leaders were selected among a larger group of candidates, who were all nominated by their superiors and their peers. These Emerging Leaders finalists are at the forefront of all the change in the streaming TV business. Whether they're involved in distribution, marketing, sales, technology or other areas of expertise, they are the ones to watch during these transformative times.

In no particular order, here are this year’s Emerging Leaders. Click on their names to read their profiles. And make sure to join us the last week in July for OTT Blitz Week, where we’ll announce our six winners:

Stefanie Meyers
Starz's Stefanie Meyers
Lauren Johnson
MobiTV's Lauren Johnson
Fern Feistel
Xumo's Fern Feistel
Pablo Hesse
Teltoo's Pablo Hesse
Jamie Grosz
Philo's Jamie Grosz
Robin Sho Moser
eyecandylab's Robin Sho Moser
Sean Doherty Jr.
Wurl's Sean Doherty, Jr.
Zohar Babin
Kaltura's Zohar Babin
Zachary Cava
Hulu's Zachary Cava
Nic Wilson
TiVo's Nic Wilson
Briana Currier
TiVo's Briana Currier
Ian Zeifman
Amdocs' Ian Zeifman
Rachel Lodi
Discovery's Rachel Lodi
Rachel Hovey
Roku's Ashley Hovey
Carrie Moore
Premiere Digital's Carrie Moore
James Whyte
Varnish Software's James Whyte
Charlie Neiman
Amazon Prime Video's Charlie Neiman
Alia Daniels
Revry's Alia Daniels
Dr. Abdul Rehman
SSIMWAVE's Dr. Abdul Rehman
Tim Meyer
Sling TV's Tim Meyer
Brendon Thomas
Pluto TV's Brendon Thomas
Matt McClure
Mux's Matt McClure
Hannah Slaughter
Discovery's Hannah Slaughter		  

 

 
