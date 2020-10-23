From AMC to ViacomCBS: Tracking video industry earnings in Q3 2020

The third-quarter earnings season is underway, and FierceVideo is tracking the results from streaming media companies, programmers, pay TV operators and broadcasters throughout the period. Check out our updates on companies in this segment.

Oct. 20

Netflix

Netflix saw its paid subscriber growth slow down during the third quarter but the streaming giant has still forecast record subscriber growth for all of 2020.

Oct. 21

Verizon

Verizon reported 61,000 Fios Video net losses in the third quarter of 2020, which it again said reflects the “ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings.”

Oct. 22

AT&T/WarnerMedia

AT&T’s new traditional video service strategy showed signs of improvement during the third quarter as video subscriber losses scaled back to 627,000.

Limelight Networks

After reporting massive traffic spike on its content delivery network in the second quarter, Limelight said that levels remained elevated in the most recent quarter.

Oct. 26

Harmonic

Oct. 27

Akamai

Oct. 29

Altice USA

Amazon

Apple

Comcast/NBCUniversal

Facebook

Google

Oct. 30

Charter

Nov. 3

Fox

Nov. 4

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Nov. 5

Cable One

Discovery, Inc.

Lionsgate

Nexstar Media

Roku

Nov. 6

ViacomCBS

Nov. 12

The Walt Disney Company

TBD

AMC Networks

Dish Network

FuboTV

TiVo/Xperi

