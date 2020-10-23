From AMC to ViacomCBS: Tracking video industry earnings in Q3 2020

The third-quarter earnings season is underway, and FierceVideo is tracking the results from streaming media companies, programmers, pay TV operators and broadcasters throughout the period. Check out our updates on companies in this segment.
Also, make sure to check FierceWireless and FierceTelecom, as they also track earnings for companies in the wireless, pay TV and wireline industries.
Keep checking back here for updates.
Oct. 20
Netflix
Netflix saw its paid subscriber growth slow down during the third quarter but the streaming giant has still forecast record subscriber growth for all of 2020.
- see our coverage
- visit Netflix's investor relations page
Oct. 21
Verizon
Verizon reported 61,000 Fios Video net losses in the third quarter of 2020, which it again said reflects the “ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings.”
- see our coverage
- visit Verizon's investor relations page
Oct. 22
AT&T/WarnerMedia
AT&T’s new traditional video service strategy showed signs of improvement during the third quarter as video subscriber losses scaled back to 627,000.
- see our coverage
- visit Warner Media's investor relations page
Limelight Networks
After reporting massive traffic spike on its content delivery network in the second quarter, Limelight said that levels remained elevated in the most recent quarter.
- see our coverage
- visit Limelight's investor relations page
Oct. 26
Harmonic
- visit Harmonic's investor relations page
Oct. 27
Akamai
- see our coverage
- visit Akamai's investor relations page
Oct. 29
Altice USA
- see our coverage
- visit Altice USA's investor relations page
Amazon
- visit Amazon's investor relations page
Apple
- visit Apple's investor relations page
Comcast/NBCUniversal
- see our coverage
- visit Comcast's investor relations page
- visit Facebook's investor relations page
- visit Google's investor relations page
Oct. 30
Charter
- see our coverage
- visit Charter's investor relations page
Nov. 3
Fox
- see our coverage
- visit Fox's investor relations page
Nov. 4
Sinclair Broadcast Group
- visit Sinclair's investor relations page
Nov. 5
Cable One
- visit Cable One's investor relations page
Discovery, Inc.
- see our coverage
- visit Discovery's investor relations page
Lionsgate
- visit Lionsgate's investor relations page
Nexstar Media
- visit Nexstar's investor relations page
Roku
- see our coverage
- visit Roku's investor relations page
Nov. 6
ViacomCBS
- see our coverage
- visit Viacom's investor relations page
Nov. 12
The Walt Disney Company
- see our coverage
- visit Disney's investor relations page
TBD
AMC Networks
- see our coverage
- visit AMC's investor relations page
Dish Network
- visit Dish's investor relations page
FuboTV
- see our coverage
- visit fuboTV's investor relations page
TiVo/Xperi
- see our coverage
- visit TiVo's investor relations page